Justice Dept. says Trump nominee acceptable as "Special Master": CBS News Flash August 12, 2022 The Justice Department has agreed to one of former President Trump's nominees for "Special Master" in its probe of allegedly mishandled White House documents, but it's still unclear when the special master will be chosen by a U.S. district judge. Los Angeles County has the country's first confirmed death from monkeypox and, at The Emmys, "The White Lotus," "Ted Lasso" and "Succession" picked up some of the biggest awards.