Justice Department alleges "obstructive conduct" occurred at Mar-a-Lago Justice Department officials say government documents were, quote “likely concealed and removed from a storage closet” in an effort to obstruct their investigation into the former president. The new details were included in a filing on Tuesday night. The Department of Justice included a new photo of several documents that clearly shows the files were marked “secret” and “top secret”. CBS News chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues has more.