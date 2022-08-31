Watch CBS News

Justice Department alleges "obstructive conduct" occurred at Mar-a-Lago

Justice Department officials say government documents were, quote “likely concealed and removed from a storage closet” in an effort to obstruct their investigation into the former president. The new details were included in a filing on Tuesday night. The Department of Justice included a new photo of several documents that clearly shows the files were marked “secret” and “top secret”. CBS News chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues has more.
