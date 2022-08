Justice Department alleges "obstructive conduct" at Mar-a-Lago In a 36-page Tuesday night court filing, the Department of Justice alleged in its response to former President Donald Trump's special master request that there was "obstructive conduct" at Mar-a-Lago. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, and CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane, join "Red and Blue" to discuss what this could mean in the case.