Jussie Smollett sentenced to jail time in hate crime hoax Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 30 months felony probation, which will include 150 days in jail, for lying to police about an alleged hate crime in 2019. Smollett, best known for his role in the TV show "Empire," was convicted in December of five counts of lying to police about the attack but has maintained throughout his extensive legal battles that it was real. Watch part of the judge's statement and Smollett's reaction here.