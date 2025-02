Jury selection begins in trial of 2022 Highland Park parade shooting suspect Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing seven people and wounding dozens more after he opened fire on a Fourth of July 2022 parade in Illinois. Prosecutors say Robert Crimo III shot into the crowd from a rooftop in Highland Park, which is located about 26 miles north of Chicago. CBS Chicago's Sabrina Franza has the latest.