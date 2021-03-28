Live

Watch CBSN Live

Julia Roberts suits up for Givenchy

Julia Roberts is the new face of designer Givenchy's spring and summer ad campaign. Also, "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" had its red carpet premiere in Los Angeles. Suzanne Marques reports on the day's top entertainment stories.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.