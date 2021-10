Judge sets Nov. court date as county prosecutor fights Missouri officials to exonerate Kevin Strickland "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty sits down with Kevin Strickland, a man who has spent the last 43 years in a Missouri prison for murders he says he did not commit. The local prosecutor determined that Strickland is "factually innocent" and has tried to have him released, but Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt maintains Strickland is guilty and is fighting to keep him behind bars.