Judge rules out prison time for Trump in "hush money" case The New York judge who rejected President-elect Donald Trump's argument that his criminal "hush money" case should be thrown out over the Supreme Court's immunity ruling has denied his motion to dismiss the case. Judge Juan Merchan has ordered Trump to appear for sentencing on Jan. 10, just over a week before his presidential inauguration. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, Ed O'Keefe, Graham Kates and Katrina Kaufman report. Then, CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins with analysis.