Election Live Updates
Full Election Results
Races To Watch
Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
2020 Election Live Updates: New results show razor-thin race for the White House
CBS News' Full Election Results
Trump falsely claims election is being stolen from him
Trump launches barrage of legal challenges in fight to keep White House
Nevada official says 63,262 ballots remain outstanding in Clark County
Georgia voting official says there are 60,000 votes left to be counted
Arizona secretary of state responds to potential Trump challenge
6 Native Americans elected to Congress
Pennsylvania secretary of state says "majority" of ballots counted
2020 Elections
Election Live Updates: Battle for the White House hinges on a few states
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground states to watch
The races that could determine who controls the Senate
Prominent Republicans condemn Trump's false victory claim
The pivotal post-Election Day dates you need to know
Michigan secretary of state calls Trump lawsuit "frivolous"
Mitch McConnell wins reelection in Kentucky
Sarah McBride becomes first transgender state senator
Lindsey Graham wins reelection, CBS News projects
QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene wins House seat
Ocasio-Cortez projected to win second term in House
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Judge orders USPS to sweep facilities for mail-in ballots
A federal judge has ordered the Postal Service to perform twice-daily searches of its facilities for ballots that were sent in on time but still haven't been delivered.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue