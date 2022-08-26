Judge orders DOJ to unseal redacted affidavit used in search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home A Florida federal judge ordered the Justice Department to release the redacted affidavit behind the FBI's search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home by noon on Friday. The release could provide key information about the investigation into whether Trump violated federal law by allegedly taking classified documents upon leaving office. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports.