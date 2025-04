Judge in Kilmar Abrego Garcia's deportation case slams DOJ for not complying with orders A federal judge called out the Justice Department for not complying with her order to facilitate the return of a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to an El Salvador prison. In the hearing on Tuesday, the judge ordered expedited discovery in Kilmar Abrego Garcia's case. CBS News' Katrina Kaufman and Natalie Brand have the latest.