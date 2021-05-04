Live

Watch CBSN Live

Judge hands down sentence in texting suicide case

Michelle Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages. Watch Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz hand down his sentence in Taunton, Massachusetts.
