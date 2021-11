Judge dissolves Britney Spears' conservatorship after 13 years Britney Spears' fans celebrated outside of Los Angeles Superior Court Friday after a judge terminated a conservatorship that has controlled the pop star's personal life and finances since 2008. CBS News' Carter Evans reports. Then, Carolyn Reinach Wolf, an executive partner and director of mental health law at the firm Abrams Fensterman, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with her legal analysis.