Judge approves Trump's request for special master in seized documents case

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers and the Justice Department have until Friday to submit a list of possible special masters to review the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports. Then, CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga speaks with CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Lana Zak about how the judge reached her decision and what comes next in the case.
