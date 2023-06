Judge allows proposed Sesame Place lawsuit to move forward A judge is allowing a lawsuit against Sesame Place to move forward. In 2022, a mother's video went viral claiming her daughter and niece were ignored by a character at the theme park. The video sparked complaints from other families who said they experienced something similar. CBS News' Jericka Duncan reports on the families seeking $50 million in a proposed class-action lawsuit against Sesame Place's parent company.