JPMorgan International chairman: Europe needs ECB's stimulus program Jacob Frenkel, chairman of JPMorgan Chase International and the former governor of the Bank of Israel, lauded the European Central Bank's new stimulus program. Frenkel, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said the stimulus will allow European economies to be more flexible which would increase competitiveness. Senior Producer: Lulu Chiang; Digital Journalist: Gilad Thaler