Joy in Syria after Assad's fall but also fears that Islamist victors will rule as al Qaeda 2.0 There is celebrating in the streets of Damascus after dictator Bashar al-Assad fled to Moscow, while crowds poured into Sednaya prison, where political prisoners were held. But although the Islamist victors say there will be elections in March, fears persist that they will rule like al Qaeda 2.0. Elizabeth Palmer reports from Damascus.