Joran van der Sloot to be extradited to U.S. to face extortion charges Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalie Holloway in Aruba, will be extradited to the U.S. from Peru to face charges that he attempted to extort Holloway's family. He is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for the 2010 murder of a different woman, 21-year-old Stephany Flores. Elaine Quijano has more.