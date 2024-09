Jon Bon Jovi helps woman off ledge of bridge in Nashville Singer Jon Bon Jovi is being credited with saving a woman's life in Nashville, Tennessee, after he approached and talked to her Tuesday while she was standing on the ledge of a bridge. Bon Jovi is seen in surveillance video talking to the woman, pulling her back over the railing and embracing her before they walk off the bridge together. Police said the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.