Johnson & Johnson plans to ship nearly 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this week The new FDA-authorized Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is arriving at hospitals across the country Tuesday to help with the fight against the pandemic. CBS News spoke to a doctor in Michigan who has been driving vaccines in coolers to rural areas in need every week. He says he is beyond excited about Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine, especially because it can be stored in a regular refrigerator. Errol Barnett reports.