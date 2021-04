John Oliver on success of "Last Week Tonight," Snowden interview, Baltimore riots HBO's "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" takes a satirical look at the news, as its fearless host tackles serious issues. One year in, the program is enjoying a reputation for scathing wit. John Oliver joins "CBS This Morning" for a wide-ranging conversation, from his Edward Snowden interview, impact of "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart and the changing faces in late night television.