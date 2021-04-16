Live

Watch CBSN Live

John McCain blasts Obama's Middle East strategy

Just days after the president announced more troops will be sent to Syria in the fight against ISIS, Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona criticized the president for having a "reactive, slow, and insufficient" response in the Middle East.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.