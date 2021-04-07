Live

John Kerry on ISIS, nuclear deal with Iran

In a wide ranging interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor Scott Pelley, Secretary of State John Kerry defended the Iran nuclear deal and explained why the U.S. hasn't allowed the Syrian rebels its training to fight the Syrian regime.
