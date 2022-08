John Fetterman, Dr. Oz spar online in Pennsylvania Senate race The candidates in the Pennsylvania Senate race have been sparing back and forth this week over vegetables. The Democratic nominee, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, recently resurfaced a video of his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, complaining about the price of "crudités." Jon Delano, money and politics editor for CBS Pittsburgh, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the race.