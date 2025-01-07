Watch CBS News

Jimmy Carter begins final journey to Washington

Former President Jimmy Carter's final journey to Washington D.C. has begun after the lying in repose at the Carter Center in Atlanta. Carter will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol until Thursday. CBS News correspondent Skyler Henry has more.
