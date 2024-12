Jill Biden, Hunter Biden react to pardon news as Trump weighs in First lady Jill Biden reacted to the news of President Biden pardoning his son. Hunter Biden also issued a statement on the development as the White House navigates the political backlash on the president's decision. CBS News' Willie James Inman reports, and Katrina Kaufman has more on President-elect Donald Trump's reaction. Plus, more on Trump's latest team picks for his second term.