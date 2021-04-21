Live

Jerry Lewis is back

Classic performances in movies like 1963's "The Nutty Professor" helped make a legend out of Jerry Lewis. He's 90 now, looking back - and looking forward, with a new film, as a retired jazz artist in "Mad Rose." Tracy Smith reports.
