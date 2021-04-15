Live

Watch CBSN Live

Jeffrey Goldberg on the Obama doctrine

Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic wrote the cover story in this month’s magazine, zeroing in on President Obama’s foreign policy legacy. Goldberg recounts President Obama’s greatest triumphs and missteps in the final months of his administration.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.