Jeb Bush post-N.H. primary: I'm a patient person Jeb Bush is looking toward the South Carolina primary, telling supporters his "campaign is not dead." He finished fourth in New Hampshire, winning 11 percent of the vote. His campaign and Super PACs spent more than $36 million in New Hampshire, or about $1,200 dollars per vote. That is 30 times more than Donald Trump. Bush joins “CBS This Morning” from Hilton Head, South Carolina, to discuss his campaign.