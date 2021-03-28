Live

Jeb Bush inches closer to 2016 White House run

Former Florida governor Jeb Bush moved a step closer to a run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016. Nancy Cordes reports on the criticism coming his way from Democrats and certain members on the right.
