JD Vance repeats baseless claim about Haitian migrants Sen. JD Vance, the running mate of former President Donald Trump, wrote on social media that there are reports of undocumented Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, abducting and eating people's pets. The CBS News Confirmed team has verified this is false, and there are no credible reports of this happening. Rhona Tarrant, executive editor of CBS News Confirmed, joins with the details.