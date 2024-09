JD Vance says he's glad Trump is safe after shots fired at Florida golf club, suspect in custody Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance, released a statement on social media after the Secret Service engaged with a gunman who was seen pointing a high-powered rifle at the Florida golf course where the former president was golfing on Sunday. The suspect was later taken into custody. CBS News' Jake Rosen, Anna Schecter and Skyler Henry have the latest.