Jay Alford is one of 10 former players suing the NFL over denied disability benefits Ten former NFL players are suing the league's disability program, claiming they were wrongfully denied disability benefits. The NFL told CBS News its disability program is fair and its board reviews "every contested application for benefits." CBS News anchors Elaine Quijano and Errol Barnett spoke with former NFL player and co-plaintiff Jay Alford and Sam Katz, a co-counsel representing the former players, about the lawsuit.