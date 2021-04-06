Japanese hotel boasts robotic staff

Live

The Henn'na Hotel in Japan is garnering worldwide attention for the use of robots as its staff. CBS News correspondent Seth Doane visited the hotel to see what it's like to be greeted and helped by robots.
