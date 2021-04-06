Derek Chauvin Trial
Japanese hotel boasts robotic staff
The Henn'na Hotel in Japan is garnering worldwide attention for the use of robots as its staff. CBS News correspondent Seth Doane visited the hotel to see what it's like to be greeted and helped by robots.
