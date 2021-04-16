Live

Japan suffers two major earthquakes in two days

An earthquake with a seven magnitude struck Japan Friday afternoon, a day after a 6.5 quake hit the southern part of the country. At least 10 are dead and many more are still trapped. Ben Tracy has more.
