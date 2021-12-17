WorldView: More than 20 feared dead in Japan office building fire Twenty-seven people are feared dead in a fire that tore through an office building in Osaka, Japan. Police are investigating the incident as a possible case of arson. Hong Kong voters are preparing to vote for the first time this weekend since election laws were changed. North Korea is commemorating the 10th anniversary of former leader Kim Jong Il's death. And Australians are mourning the five children who were killed in an inflatable bounce house accident. CBS News' Haley Ott joins CBSN AM from London with those stories.