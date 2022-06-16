January 6th House select committee holds third public hearing focusing on former Vice President Mike Pence The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold its third public hearing Thursday, focusing on efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to pressure Vice President Mike Pence into blocking the congressional certification of Joe Biden's election victory. CBS News Congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins "CBS News Mornings" with a preview.