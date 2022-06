January 6 committee has not ruled out subpoena for former Vice President Pence The January 6 committee said it has not ruled out a subpoena for former Vice President Mike Pence following a hearing focused on former President Trump's push to get Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Pence, meanwhile, criticized President Biden's handling of the economy in a speech in Chicago on Monday. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joined "Red and Blue" to discuss.