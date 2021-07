House probe of January 6 riot in disarray after dispute over GOP members The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot is in disarray. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pulled all five of his Republican picks after Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of them. This all comes as Senate Republicans blocked a key vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill. CBS News' Kris Van Cleave reports from Capitol Hill and Nikole Killion joins CBSN to explain the latest developments.