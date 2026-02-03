Jane Doe in R. Kelly's sex tape speaks out: "I really wanted to live ... in my true skin" Singer R. Kelly was convicted of racketeering and sex crimes in two separate federal trials in 2021 and 2022. But Kelly's legal troubles started many years before that, including when a tape that he had filmed performing sex acts on a 14-year-old girl leaked in 2001. That girl is now identified as Reshona Landfair. She was known as Jane Doe during one of Kelly's trials. Now, Landfair is speaking out in her first TV interview about her new memoir. Jericka Duncan reports.