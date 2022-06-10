Jan. 6 House select committee reveals never before seen footage and testimony in first of several public hearings The House select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol revealed never before seen footage and evidence of the riot in their first of several televised public hearings. The panel also heard emotional testimony from a Capitol police officer who was injured during the attack. CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist, Joel Payne, and CBS News political analyst and GOP strategist, Leslie Sanchez, join “CBS News Mornings” to discuss.