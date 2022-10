Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump in hearing that showed new video from day of assault The January 6 committee took the extraordinary step of voting to subpoena former President Donald Trump in its ninth public hearing. CBS News' Lana Zak and Errol Barnett discussed the hearing with CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe and Charles Marino, a former Secret Service supervisory special agent.