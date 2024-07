Rep. Jamie Raskin urges Biden to reconsider reelection bid President Biden's COVID-19 diagnosis has taken him off the campaign trail in yet another setback as he contends with mounting pressure to drop out of the race. On Thursday, a July 6 letter from Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland surfaced in which he urged the president to reconsider his reelection bid. Kadia Goba, politics reporter for Semafor, joins "America Decides" with more.