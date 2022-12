J. Alexander Kueng, officer who kneeled on George Floyd's back, gets 3 1/2 years in prison A judge on Friday sentenced the former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd's back during his arrest to 3 1/2 years in prison for aiding and abetting manslaughter. J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October and is already serving a federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights. Erin Hassanzadeh of CBS News Minnesota has more.