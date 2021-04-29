Live

Ivanka Trump gets West Wing office

President Trump has long relied on his daughter Ivanka to be by his side on important matters. This week, the arrangement became more official, as Ivanka got her own West Wing office and a security clearance. Anna Werner has more.
