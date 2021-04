It will take decades to close gender wage gap, study shows A new report from the Institute for Women's Policy Research forecasts the national gender wage gap will close in the year 2058. That means women will not receive equal pay for the next 43 years. In some states, it will take even longer. Right now, federal data shows women earn 78 cents for every dollar a man makes. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the equal pay debate.