Issues That Matter: Gen. Michael Hayden on national security One of the most critical talking points for the 2016 presidential nominees is national security. In this edition of Issues That Matter, we take a look at the threats the next president will have to confront. Retired four-star Air Force Gen. Michael Hayden, who served as director of the CIA and the NSA, as well as principal deputy director of national intelligence, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why he thinks Russia is trying to erode confidence in the U.S. political processes, and how we should address threats from countries including Syria and North Korea.