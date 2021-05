Israeli opposition leader tapped to form government after Netanyahu failed to meet deadline Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has again failed to form a government after four elections in the last two years -- and is facing trial on corruption charges. Newsday columnist and author of "Spies Against Armageddon: Inside Israel's Secret Wars" Dan Raviv joins CBSN to discuss the opportunity for top opposition leader and former TV anchor Yair Lapid to create his own power-sharing plan.