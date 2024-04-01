Watch CBS News

Israeli military withdraws from Al-Shifa hospital, Biden still trying to deter Rafah offensive

The Israeli military withdrew its troops from Al-Shifa hospital after a two-week long operation in the heart of Gaza City. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is vowing to move forward with Israel's expanded operations in Rafah. Israeli and U.S. officials are meeting virtually Monday to discuss the plan, with the White House pushing for alternatives. CBS News' Holly Williams and Weijia Jiang have more.
