Israeli airstrike on Gaza school-turned-shelter kills dozens An airstrike Saturday on a school and mosque which had been serving as a shelter in central Gaza City killed at least 80 people and left dozens more injured. In the past week, Israel has bombed at least four schools in Gaza City, saying they were harboring terrorists. Israel claims Saturday's strike killed at least 19 Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants. Ramy Inocencio has the latest.